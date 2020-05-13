TEA suggests districts make changes to 2020-2021 school year

COVID-19 has brought a lot of changes to the end of the 2020 school year and students could be seeing more of those changes this fall.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is looking to prepare districts for a resurgence of COVID-19 during the upcoming school year.

TEA has laid out some options for districts that choose to change their calendar year. Those include moving to a year-long school year, adding 30 days to the end of the school year, or giving longer breaks throughout the school year to help students catch up.

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale says decisions to make drastic changes to the school year aren’t made overnight.

“Significant changes like that, where kids are off several weeks at a time outside of when they would be traditionally, you can start creating child care issues and those types of things. There are lots of things that play into those types of decisions,” said Martindale.

Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says the district and Board of Trustees spend months preparing the yearly calendars.

“I certainly think that we have the talent within our districts to organize that type of discussion but it’s not something you just turn around and do within two months,” said Whitbeck.

Both districts say they don’t foresee any major changes happening to the calendar year they already have in place. One option discussed with both superintendents was using professional development days as additional instructional days.

Whitbeck and Martindale say they plan to continue working with the district and school board to do what makes sense for parents and students.

For more information on TEA suggestions click here

