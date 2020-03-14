Texas Governor: 'There is no need to stockpile on water and supplies'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Texans there is no need to stockpile on water and supplies like toilet paper and hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I want to be clear, there is absolutely no need to go out and stockpile on supplies," the governor said. "This isn't a situation like an oncoming hurricane."

Abbott said there will be plenty of supplies and the state is working with grocers and retailers to make sure supplies are restocked adequately.

"Texas is in the best position to handle this situation," the governor said.

H-E-B on Friday said in a social media post it has been preparing for coronavirus and "is in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves."

It urges customers not to panic. "We are continuing to restock shelves around-the-clock."

