Texas Guard called to support medical first responders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of three National Guard Joint Task Force Brigades.

The 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 176th Engineer Brigade will operate ten general support units located throughout the state.

The governor has ordered an initial focus on two critical missions that will directly benefit from Texas National Guard's unparalleled logistics capabilities, medical expertise, communications support, infrastructure maintenance, and transportation assets: assisting drive through testing sites and bolstering the state's healthcare structure.

The Guard is also rolling out support for the state's healthcare infrastructure with medical providers, equipment and supplies needed to provide access to care.

As the advances, Guardsmen will continue working with partners at the state, local and national levels to identify and develop additional locations that can be converted to healthcare facilities.

Over the past week, Guard members have practiced erecting and running drive through testing site locations alongside medical staff to ensure a well-coordinated process that allows Texans to access COVID-19 screenings in a safe, efficient way that also limits contact with potentially infected members of the public.

"Texans can be grateful that these troops are now standing their post alongside healthcare professionals and first responders on the front lines of this crisis," said Governor Abbott.