College Station hosting Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course

To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter Education course.

On Sunday, January 5, the City of College Station and the Texas Parks & Wildlife are hosting a Texas Hunter Education Classroom Course at Lick Creek Park in College Station.

“The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation,” according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

“My version of the course is lecture and video although we do pass around a few little things such as in terms of firearm safety, [protective glasses],” said John Polasek with Texas Parks & Wildlife.

The course starts at 8:00 a.m. and will run till 5:00 p.m., and concludes with a test.

“As I tell them at the beginning of the class, don’t sweat the test, it’s a 50 question multiple choice test and most of the questions are common sense,” said Polasek.

Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent to the class, according to the City of College Station website.

The course costs $15.

“Texas hunters born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must complete this course,” according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website. “Those ages 9 through 16 must complete Classroom course or Online (+) Field Course.”

When registering for the course, you must register both with the City of College Station and the Texas Parks & Wildlife websites.

If you are unable to attend this class, other sessions are offered throughout the year at Lick Creek Park and can be seen HERE

To check the status of your Hunter Education Certification for the state of Texas, click HERE

For more information on the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course, see the related links section.