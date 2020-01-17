Texas MS 150 bike ride will include new finish line in Aggieland

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosts the annual Texas MS 150 bike ride.

The ride isn’t a race to the finish, but a trip with a purpose. The goal is to raise money and awareness for those living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Aggie Dr. Ed Garcia with Houston Physicians Hospital says raising funds for research is vital for ending this disease.

“To have a cure, usually you have to understand what causes something. Unfortunately at this point, we really don’t know why people get it,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he’s been riding in the Texas MS 150 for more than 20 years.

“I’ve ridden for patients. I’ve ridden for my father and more recently I’ve been an advocated for my partner,” said Garcia.

Garcia's business partner is Dr. Jeffery Cannella. He was diagnosed with MS at the age of 51. Together they have been participating in the ride since he was diagnosed.

“I’m fortunate that it didn’t come into my life until I was much older,” said Cannella.

Caroline Barrett, a current student at Texas A&M University, was diagnosed when she was 17.

“I felt like I had so much life ahead of me and honestly, I felt like my life was over,” said Barrett.

Barrett and the doctors are hoping more people will join them on the ride from Houston or Austin to Aggieland.

“It’s rides like this that really give me hope. It really just makes the biggest difference and I feel like there is going to be a day where we don’t have to ride for this anymore,” said Barrett.

Aggieland Outfitters has partnered with the Houston Physicians Hospital and the Texas A&M Cycling Team to create an "Aggie Cycling" team.

A portion of Aggieland Outfitters' proceeds from Friday will help sponsor students who want to participate in the bike ride. The store will be hosting several fundraising events up until the ride which starts May 2.

