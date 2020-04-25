Texas National Guard offers free COVID-19 testing in Grimes County

The Texas National Guard set up shop Saturday in Grimes County for a free one-day COVID-19 testing.

Residents who wanted to get tested had to fill out a form online, be approved for testing, and then drive to the Grimes County Fairgrounds anytime between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“They will test you in the vehicle,” said David Lilly, the Grimes County Emergency Manager. "You don’t have to get out, and the test results will get back to you in about two to five days."

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott promised a dramatic increase in testing statewide, as officials begin looking at ways to safely reopen the state.

“[Gov. Abbott] realized a lot of locations, especially rural counties like ours, don’t have testing facilities in place,” said Lilly. "We have 13 confirmed cases in the county, but we know there are probably more people suffering from COVID-19."

Lilly says that this increase in testing is allowing them to gather information about how they can move forward safely as a county.

"We are not done with this shelter in place,” Lilly said. "As much as possible, please reduce your travel to only essential travel, shelter in your homes, and reduce the spread, because we still have a ways to go before we get that bell curve all the way flattened."