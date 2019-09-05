Texas Reds Festival needs volunteers

The Texas Reds Steak & Grape Festival needs volunteers.

This year's festival is September 27-29 in Downtown Bryan.

More than 500 volunteers are needed to make the festival happen.

Non-profit organizations can volunteer as a group. If the members volunteer for a combined 50 hours, the organization will get a $500 donation.

Anybody can volunteer, but wine and beer servers will need to have a TABC certification.

Every volunteer will get a free t-shirt.

For more information about volunteering, visit texasredsfestival.com.

Non-profit groups interested in volunteering to raise money can email volunteer@texasredsfestival.com.