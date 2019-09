The Texas Reds Steak & Grape Festival is this weekend.

This year's festival is September 27-29 in Downtown Bryan.

There will be Texas wine, Texas craft beer, artists, food vendors, a kids zone, J. Cody's Saturday night steak dinner, the grape stomp, and live music.

Admission to the festival is free.

Tasting packages/tickets are available to purchase if you would like to taste wine, beer or steak.

