Texas Reds brings thousands to the Brazos Valley

Texas Reds, Downtown Bryan’s biggest festival of the year kicked off Friday night.

The 13th annual event brought more than 40 vendors, 26 Texas Wineries and 15 Texas craft beer breweries downtown.

Katelyn Brown, the festival coordinator says this event brings thousands to the Brazos Valley every single year.

"Having 10,000 people here throughout the weekend, whether that is community people or people staying the night in a hotel, there is quite an impact on the community,” said Brown.

A financial impact that local businesses like 3rd on Main look forward to.

The restaurant's general manager Kayli Morsko says they have been preparing for this weekend for a while. She says they are very happy with how the festival helps to support their business.

"Helps us get out there and helps the names get out and brings people back who wouldn’t normally come here if it wasn't for things like this,” said Morsko.

The festival lasts all weekend and draws a lot of foot traffic all along Main Street.

“We are very proud that pretty much 95% of the businesses down here are locally owned and operated and that's significant and not every downtown can say that,” said Brown.

Morsko says as a first-year business, they could not be happier with the increase in sales, and, new faces.

"It’s not only for the steak and wine, but you get to get a showcase of all these awesome locally owned businesses and local vendors who come out,” said Morsko.

The festival continues tomorrow with the wine and beer vendors and starts off at 11 a.m. with a steak and egg brunch. It is free to attend the festival, and wine and beer packages can still be purchased here