Texas Renaissance Festival Preview

Huzzah!

From October 5 through December 1 on Saturdays and Sundays and Thanksgiving Friday, the Texas Renaissance Festival will be open for their 45th Season.

“When they [festival goers] come out here, they can let their fantasies come alive, said the King of the Texas Renaissance Festival. “They can be a king. They can be a lady. They can be a prince or a pauper. It matters not. They get to create their fantasy, and they can live it here at the Texas Renaissance Festival as they shop, and enjoy all the entertainment and food that we have to offer.”

Located in Todd Mission, less than an hour's drive from Bryan and College Station, the Texas Renaissance Festival is the largest Renaissance Festival in the nation. According to the Texas Renaissance Festival, the festival has 350 shops and 35 stages all on 55 acres of land. In the festival village, they have artisans, craft smiths, jewelers, blacksmiths, glass blowers just to name a few. Plus all throughout the kingdom, there are performances like the “Fire Whip Show”, falconry by the “Birds of Prey”, musical stylings by the “Gypsy Guerilla Band”, jousting from “Hanlon-Lees Action Theater”, and many more.

There are several ways you can visit the Texas Renaissance Festival. You can visit just for the day starting at 9:00 a.m. with a greeting from the King and Queen. Another option is to camp. According to the Texas Renaissance Festival, they have over 200 acres available for camping, so you can bring your tent, motorhome, or RV. Additionally, you can also rent cabins or “glamping tents.”

The kingdom is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the day will conclude with a royal firework show.

Tickets to the Texas Renaissance Festival can be purchased online. For more information on the Texas Renaissance Festival, see the related links section.