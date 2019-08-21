Texas Roadhouse donating proceeds Thursday to El Paso victims fund

The Texas Roadhouse in College Station will be raising money for victims’ families of the El Paso shooting that happened almost 3 weeks ago.

From 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday, all of the money the restaurants make will go towards the fund.

More than 50 Texas Roadhouses in the nation will participate, including locations in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

Texas Roadhouse manager Brad Apgar says he is proud to play a part in helping get his fellow Texans back on their feet.

"We love our community, and we do a lot of things for it, and we definitely want a lot of people to come out and support it. It was such a horrific thing that happened in El Paso, so we want to help out with the fund," said Apgar.

If you are unable to visit the roadhouse Thursday night, you can Donate here

