Texas Supreme Court extends eviction protections until April 30

The Texas Supreme Court is expanding protections against evictions in the state until after April 30.

In a release Monday, Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht issued his ninth emergency order saying eviction proceedings for residential property and filing deadlines in eviction cases be delayed until after April 30. This order is an extension of his fourth emergency order.

Read the ninth emergency order here.

The latest order says that no trials, hearings or other proceedings can happen until after April 30. Eviction notices may not be posted until after May 7. New eviction notices may be filed, but any issuance and service of a citation may not occur until after April 30.

Chief Justice Hecht said that an eviction case may proceed if a court orders the eviction and shows a tenant or tenant's household members or guests pose an imminent threat of physical harm to the plaintiff, their employees, or other tenants, or there is criminal activity.

Hecht's latest order expires on April 30, 2020.