Texas Tribune: 7 mass shootings in 10 years in Texas, how public opinion, laws look now

Fort Hood.

Fort Hood again.

Dallas.

Sutherland Springs.

Santa Fe.

El Paso.

Midland-Odessa.

Since 2009, using the FBI’s definition of a mass shooting, Texas has seen seven of them.

In the wake of each, some residents and lawmakers would call for stricter gun control laws. Others disagreed.

The Texas Tribune compiled data from Mother Jones and their own public opinion polls and created a breakdown of how public opinion and gun laws have reacted to mass shootings in Texas. Click here for the full report from the Texas Tribune.

See the video player above for the full conversation.


