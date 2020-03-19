Texas Tribune previews Gov. Abbott announcement

As cities across Texas are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, Alana Rocha from The Texas Tribune talked with Brazos Valley This Morning about how the changes those cities are making.

"Cities are closing bars, limiting restaurants to take-out only or curbside service," said Rocha. "We're expecting to hear from the governor today, whose really approached this from a decentralized strategy. You've seen 30 other states that have shuttered schools and everything else state-wide. We still have kind of a patchwork."

Rocha predicts Thursday's announcement by the governor will provide more state-wide direction for cities.