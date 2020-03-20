Texas Veterans Commission moving to virtual assistance during COVID-19 outbreak

The Texas Veterans Commission will not stop helping veterans during this time.

TVC provides services to Texas veterans by helping them navigate the VA process, claims, healthcare, and even education and employment.

Following the orders from Governor Greg Abbott, TVC is moving from in-person meetings to virtual meetings that all start with a phone call.

(jim halbrook, texas veterans commission)

“Regardless of the coronavirus and COVID-19, those services are still needed to help the veterans with getting the benefits they have earned,” said Jim Halbrook with the Texas Veterans Commission.

If you need help from TVC, call (903) 935-8415 ext. 1291 to reach the College Station office.

