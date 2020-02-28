Texas World Speedway press box demolished as Southern Pointe grows

The iconic press box at the Texas World Speedway was torn down Thursday.

It's part of the ongoing development efforts for the growing Southern Pointe Community near College Station. The master-planned community is planning future phases of lots.

It didn't take long to bring down a portion of sports history in the Brazos Valley.

"Behind us used to be the press box tower and that came down yesterday," said Bill Mather, who is the President of the Southern Pointe Community. Residents started moving into the first phase last year. This work will help them with a new entrance off of Highway 6 and further expansion.

"Demolition is going to be done in 30 days," he said "And in a number of months they're going to look over off of Highway 6 they are going to see a significant portion of this what we call the grandstand hill being taken down and it'll be spread out and compacted in preparation for new housing," said Mather.

They'll be moving more than 450,000 cubic yards of dirt from the race track hills to make future phases possible.

"The dirt needs to go back to its original location or we actually have we'd have drainage issues. We'd have to do a lot of engineering this just basically puts it back where it is," said Mather.

It's history being changed one piece at a time.

"This section of the Speedway will remain for probably four or five years while we focus on the delivery of all the lots on this section," said Mather has he looked down at the view from above the former bleacher area.

While there has been lots of interest, KBTX's tour is the closest you'll have a chance to see of the demolition. Mather asks people to comply with their no trespassing signs.

The dirt removal and relocation will take around 120 days to complete.