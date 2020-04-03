Governor Abbott says hospital bed capacity has increased

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced in a press conference that hospital bed availability in the state of Texas has increased by more than 140 percent since March 18.

As of April 3, there are 47,585 total hospital beds of those there are 19,695 available. There are 2,107 ICU beds and 8,741 ventilators.

"The State of Texas is ahead of the curve to meet our hospital capacity needs in the coming weeks and months," said Governor Abbott. "Over the past several weeks we have taken action to expand bed availability to make sure that every Texan who needs a hospital bed will have access to one. The best thing Texans can do to help maintain hospital capacity is to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential services or activities. Staying home saves lives and helps our healthcare workers during these challenging times. I thank all the doctors, nurses, medical workers as they fight on the front lines against COVID-19."

Governor Abbott took a number of steps to expand bed capacity. He had hospitals postpone non-essential surgeries, had them submit daily reports of bed capacity, and worked to identify additional locations to serve as health care facilities. The Governor announced the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as the first of the additional locations.

The Governor also waived some licensing regulations to allow some recently closed hospitals to come back online. He also issued waivers to increase hospital staffing by allowing doctors and nurses from out of state or who have recently retired to practice.

Abbott announced the development of a new test that can provide immediate results in 15 minutes. Ten thousand of those tests have already been shipped to Texas and 20,000 are expected to be made available to the state each week.

Governor Abbott gave an update on the number of personal protective equipment. Texas has been provided with 1.4 million face masks, 190,000 face shields, 2 million gloves, and 160,000 gowns.