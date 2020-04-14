Easterwood among Texas airports receiving $811.53M from federal relief fund

One of the many industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is the airline industry. With the approval of $2 trillion for a federal relief fund, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $811,535,430 to 210 Texas airports.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Included in the list of airports are Easterwood ($1,411,135), Coulter ($30,000), Hearne Municipal ($20,000), Brenham Municipal ($69,000) and Hunstville Municipal ($69,000).

The funding is intended to replace revenue that was lost due to the decrease in air travel due to the pandemic. The funds can be used for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities and debt payments.

The funds will be available as soon as the grant agreement is executed through the streamlined process. The FAA encourages the grants to be spent immediately to help overcome the impact of COVID-19.