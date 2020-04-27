Feather Crest Farms purchased by Indiana egg producer

Feather Crest Farms, a Texas-based egg producer with farms in Kurten and Center, has been purchased by MPS Egg Farms.

Feather Crest Farms was purchased by the Barrett family in the 1970s after Delvin Barrett began working there for in the 1950s while he was a student at Texas A&M. Following his death in 2001, his sons continued operation of the company.

“We knew of Feather Crest Farms by reputation – they are solid and well-respected within the industry,” said Sam Krouse, Vice President of Business Development for MPS Egg Farms. “MPS Egg Farms is a sixth-generation family-owned and operated company, so it was important that Feather Crest Farms share the same values and commitment to customer service and quality that we hold important.”

While there are no immediate plans to expand the 70-year-old farms, long-term plans do include remodeling and expanding production according to Dan Krouse, Vice President of Operations for MPS Egg Farms.

“We hired everyone that was employed at Feather Crest Farms, a total of 96 people, which brings our total to about 630 employees nationally. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, transition of the farms is occurring electronically. Thankfully, no one from Indiana was planning to spend extended time in Texas because the expertise and strength of the Feather Crest team is already strong,” said Dan Krouse.

Feather Crest Farms in Kurten and Pineywoods in Center will retain their names with the addition of MPS Egg Farms signs.