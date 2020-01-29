Texas cities changing the way they handle low-level marijuana cases. What will Brazos County do?

On Thursday, the city of Austin announced that they will no longer make arrests in low-level marijuana cases. The following day, the Austin Police Department said they will continue to make arrests, but they will simply cite and release suspects.

Brazos County Attorney Rod Anderson said just because the cities around Brazos County are changing, doesn’t mean they are.

“We’ve looked into cite and release in the past, I know that some cities have done that,” said Anderson.

When police cite and release a person, they are not taken to jail. Instead, they are given a citation and allowed to go home with the promise of showing up to court a later date.

Anderson said when Brazos County looked into cite and release, they didn’t see beneficial numbers.

“They’re showing up to court and taking care of their business only about 40% of the time,” said Anderson. “So that left the other 60% for people to go back and find them.”

Anderson said it also wouldn’t be a good fit for Brazos County’s system right now.

“These are Class B misdemeanor offenses, so they’re handled by the county courts at law,” said Anderson. “Some of the places that do this have 24-hour magistrates, people can show up to them at any time and take care of their business, but that’s not the way we are in this town.”

“The plant hemp still looks like marijuana, and it still smells like marijuana,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

Officer Lopez said since hemp was legalized in Texas, they’ve had to perform several lab tests to distinguish the difference in hemp and marijuana. This could be another reason cities across the state are starting to cite and release these people.

“A lot of the tests that are available to us right now are very expensive,” said Officer Lopez.

This could save agencies money because they do not have to utilize the lab tests.

Family comes first in Anderson’s eyes. That’s part of the reason he doesn’t want to Brazos County to go in this direction at the moment.

“I’ve raised two kids in this community, I can’t imagine raising kids where the idea of having marijuana is legal or almost semi-legal,” said Anderson. “If you’re just going to write someone a ticket for it, I mean that’s just a step towards legalization.”

Anderson wants people to remember that possessing marijuana is still illegal in the state of Texas, even though it’s moving away from that.

“The more it’s legalized, the more people use it,” said Anderson. “Then, you’ll see an increase in driving while intoxicated on drugs and other problems with using it on the streets.”