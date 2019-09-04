Texas executes inmate who killed elderly woman, daughter

A Texas death row inmate was executed Wednesday evening in Huntsville for fatally stabbing an 89-year-old woman and her daughter more than 16 years ago after entering their Fort Worth home under the pretense of doing some work for them.

Billy Jack Crutsinger, 64, received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

Crutsinger was condemned for the 2003 killings of Pearl Magouirk and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren.

Authorities say Crutsinger killed the women then stole Syren's car and credit card.

He was arrested three days later at a bar in Galveston, more than 300 miles away.

Prosecutors say Crutsinger's actions were the result of "evil."

The U.S. Supreme Court refused earlier Wednesday evening to halt the execution.

Crutsinger's attorney had urged the court to stop the execution, arguing that his previous lawyer had a long history of incompetence in death penalty cases.

He was the 14th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the fifth in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state.

Ten more executions are scheduled in Texas this year.