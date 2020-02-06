Texas executes man who killed 5 including children

A Texas man was executedThursday evening for the shooting deaths of his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago.

Abel Ochoa, 47, received a lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Thursday in Huntsville.

Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002.

He was sentenced to death for the slayings of his wife and his 7-year-old daughter.

Also killed were his 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law.

Ochoa was the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.

