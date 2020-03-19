Governor orders restaurants, schools, public venues closed through April 3

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We must defeat COVID-19 with the only tools available to us,” he said.

He's issuing an executive order directing schools to close, banning gatherings of 10 or more people and ordering bars and restaurants to limit operations to drive-through, delivery and pick-ups.

Indoor recreation facilities and other public venues must close.

The order goes into effect at midnight Friday and is effective until midnight April 3.

The order also bans people from visiting nursing homes in most situations, but Abbott emphasized it's not a shelter-in-place directive.

Retail stores, grocery stores and offices aren't included in the restrictions.

The order mirrors similar declarations issued in cities in Central Texas and across the state.

“We are doing this now today so we can get back to business as usual more quickly,” Abbott said.

More than 90 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Texas and three of those diagnosed with it have died.

Until Thursday, Abbott had left most decisions on such restrictions to local officials.

He said his statewide order is intended to ensure the state is following guidance provided by federal health officials.