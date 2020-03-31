Texas governor says religious services are allowed but only with social distancing

Gov. Greg Abbott extended social distancing guidelines through April 30 and announced Texas schools will remain closed until at least May 4.

As part of Tuesday's executive order, Abbott also deemed certain businesses and services "essential" statewide.

According to the order, essential services will include sectors such as public health, transportation, food and agriculture and more.

Religious services are also deemed an essential service and must either be conducted virtually, or abide by appropriate social distancing measures if in-person, Abbott said, giving an example of a "drive-up" service where people remain in their cars.

"That seems like it would satisfy the criteria that we're talking about," Abbott said.

The Governor said local stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders can not impose on the restrictions of his executive order.

Abbott used religious services as an example.

"So to the extent, for example, that religious services are permitted as specified in this executive order, they cannot be denied by a local ordinance under this order," said Abbott.