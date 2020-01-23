Texas hits record high of 16 million registered voters

Over 16 million people are registered to vote in Texas, which is around 2 million more than the last presidential election and the most in Texas history.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said our community isn't reflecting those numbers, yet.

"This time last year, we had approximately 106,000 voters, and we are currently at 115,000," said Hancock.

Hancock said part of that is due to the student population.

"We have such a large student population," said Hancock. "Students didn't come back to town until the middle of January, so we're still expecting to have a big push."

The local democratic and republican parties are helping with that push.

"We've been working very hard to get voters registered," said State Democratic Executive Committee member Judy LeUnes.

LeUnes said they held a "Voterpalooza" for the general election in 2018.

"We got 5,000 in one day from 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.," said LeUnes.

They're holding another on February 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ringer Library, Clara B. Mounce Library, Blinn and Texas A&M University. Brazos County GOP Chair David Hillburn said they have several people working to help the community register to vote.

"They go to specific events, as well as anything they have and sit outside and register anyone who needs to be registered."

Hillburn said he's expecting a spike before February 3. Hancock just wants people to come in before the deadline.

"You want to be able to vote to have a voice from your local level all the way up to the presidents," said Hancock.

In addition to the presidential race, voters will choose their party's nominee for the Senate seat currently held by John Cornyn and Representative Bill Flores's seat in the house.

Brazos county voters will also nominate a sheriff, county attorney, and two county commissioners.

You can find a sample ballot in the attached documents section and you can visit the link in the related links section to determine your registration status.