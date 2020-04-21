Hospitals to resume non-emergency surgery and procedures Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for the healthcare industry as Texas hospitals can resume elective or non-emergency surgery and procedures.

Gov. Greg Abbott says this move is one of the first steps in reopening the state.

For weeks, elective procedures and surgeries have been postponed at all Texas hospitals.

"That was done to free up hospital capacity and the PPE needed to treat COVID-19 patients," said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott says because of the temporary postponement, many nurses and doctors have been sidelined, but beginning Wednesday, that's going to change.

"It is time to allow those doctors and nurses to return to work. However it must be done in ways to ensure that we will be able to treat COVID-19 patients, adequate supplies of hospital beds and PPE must be maintained to ensure that all COVID-19 needs are met," Gov. Abbott.

We reached out to Baylor Scott & White Health and CHI St. Joseph Health on their plans to resume elective surgeries and procedures.

In a statement to KBTX, Baylor Scott & White Health said, "Throughout this pandemic, the safety and well-being of our patients and caregivers have been our primary concern. We have been working to develop plans in compliance with Gov. Abbott’s new orders, ensuring we do all we can to appropriately balance the needs of our communities. We must, of course, remain prepared for influxes of COVID-19 patients; meanwhile, we know there are thousands of Texans who have been forced to delay necessary medical and surgical services for weeks.

We are confident we can safely care for patients who meet the criteria set forth in the executive order – patients who need biopsies for potential cancer diagnoses, for example – as soon as Wednesday, while maintaining an adequate supply of personal protective equipment. And we will continue to evaluate this balance daily."

CHI St. Joseph also sent KBTX a statement on the matter saying, “We are working on a systematic approach to guide us in reopening diagnostic and surgical procedures within the parameters outlined by Governor Abbott’s executive order. Our plan is to begin providing certain diagnostic services and procedures in a thoughtful manner that ensures the safety of our providers, patients, and staff. We are working closely with the Texas Hospital Association to follow the executive order and plan to responsibly increase the volume of certain procedures over the upcoming weeks. We will share more information as it becomes available.”