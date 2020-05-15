Texas man discovers den of copperheads in backyard of home

A Texoma man says he killed a whole family of copperheads in his backyard to protect his family

"It definitely has me looking around more now. And him. And my wife," said Michael Hanschen of Van Alstyne.

Hanschen and his family have been living there for a year.

Two weeks ago, he and his 4-year-old son, Dash, came across an unwanted visitor.

"It started off with one in the garage that Dash and I saw as we were going out to get a big bottle of water. Its body was kind of in the garage with its head outside so it didn't see us. And I showed Dash what a dangerous snake looked like," said Hanschen.

These were the first copperheads he's seen since moving in, and his four-year-old son's first time seeing what he calls 'bad snakes.'

"I like good snakes, but I don't like bad snakes," said Dash Hanschen.

The father killed the first venomous snake, and soon found another around the same size.

"And then as I was putting the second one out where I put the first one, there was a third right up against the east side of the house and it was a full-grown two-and-a-half-foot, big copperhead," said Hanschen.

A fourth found next to Dash's trampoline and two baby copperheads near the workshop.

Hanschen says he would prefer not to kill them, but he puts the safety of his family first.

"What if one of these were to get into the house or if Dash had walked out to the trampoline on his own which he does quite frequently," said Hanschen.

Especially his 4-month-old daughter.

"She plays on the ground and does tummy time and stuff so the thought of having a copperhead snake come along in that respect is quite scary," said Hanschen.

Since that night, he says he's seen three more copperheads within 30 feet of the house; too close for comfort.

"Keep an open eye, keep your eyes open for them," said Hanschen.

He hopes he's seen the last of them for now.

"Be careful of dangerous snakes," said Dash.

