Texas native planning to retire in College Station is now leading COVID-19 task force in New York

As the total number of COVID-19 cases in New York and New Jersey continues to grow past 215,000, Texas native Major General Bill Hall is currently in New York leading Task Force New York/New Jersey.

Army Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Hall, commander of Task Force Northeast, deployed from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, dons medical personal protective equipment before going on a tour the Javits New York Medical Station patient care area, April 9, 2020. In support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

Task Force New York/New Jersey "is providing medical support at the Javits New York Medical Station and the Edison Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J.; providing medical professionals directly to 11 New York City hospitals, and mortuary affairs support in New York City," according to U.S. Northern Command.

When the task force was originally deployed on March 24th, it was called Task Force Northeast and supported the U.S. Department of Defense's response in FEMA Regions 1 and 2.

However, the task force mission changed, on April 14th, when the new field hospital was opened in Edison, New Jersey, and the task force now supports field hospitals and support operations in both New York and New Jersey, according to U.S. Northern Command.

New York and New Jersey are the current epicenters of the virus, so there is a lot of work to be done for the group.

"We quite frankly have about three-quarters of the total soldiers, sailors, and airmen on this mission currently are under Joint Task Force New York/New Jersey's Command," said Major General Bill Hall, U.S. Army.

The task force was deployed less than a month ago, and they are already making a huge impact in the area.

“Our ability to bring in fresh providers and either fill holes in their staff or just allow those providers a day off has been tremendous," said Hall.

“Everywhere we have sent those teams, they have shown up to a standing ovation and tears in some of the providers' eyes because they felt that the Calvary was here to help them and support them and it has been huge.”

No day is the same for Major General Hall, but one of the highlights each day is getting to go walk the halls of the ward in the Javits Center and watching the servicemen and women taking care of patients.

"They are working 14 hours per day seven days a week caring for critically ill patients, and they are just doing some phenomenal work. So, that's kind of a highlight of what I get to do to, see them in action daily," said Hall.

Once his duties are complete with the task force, Major General Hall plans to retire after 33 years of service.

He and his family have already decided where they will be settling down.

"Our plan is to get back to Aggieland. I'm not sure what we are going to do when we get to Aggieland, but you know Aggieland is a great place to live and do and we will figure out something."