East Texas sheriff’s deputy shot to death early Tuesday

A suspect was in custody Tuesday after a Panola County sheriff’s deputy was shot to death with a semi-automatic rifle during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. It happened off FM 10 outside of Carthage, according to Texas DPS Spokeswoman Jean Dark.

According to Panola County Chief Deputy John Depresca, Gregory Newson is in custody at this time. Depresca said that the deputy was shot with a semi-automatic rifle.

The deputy was struck by gunfire six times. Depresca added that they believe the deputy fired his weapon.

Two minutes after the traffic stop was made, a civilian said on the radio that a deputy was laying on the ground.

A warrant was issued for the capital murder of a peace officer.

The deputy’s family has been notified, he was an eight-year veteran of the force, Depresca said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued this statement:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the Deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering the sacrifice and service of this brave sheriff’s Deputy."

