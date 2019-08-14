Texas teacher sells water on the street for summer job

Warren Grannis, a high school English teacher, is spending his summer at a busy intersection selling bottled water.

High school English teacher Warren Grannis sells bottled water at a busy local intersection. (Photo by Megan Vanselow)

“(I have) two kids in band, two kids coming into school for the first time, (and) a daughter going off to college, so everybody's got different needs and it's just a whole bunch of different little things that have to be taken care of,” Grannis said.

He can pocket $90 per day if he makes his goal of selling two cases and he picked the right spot to do it.

More than 37,000 drivers pass through the intersection every day, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Grannis prefers the flexible hours to a regular 9-to-5 job.

“I didn't want to put an employer in the spot where I start training or whatever and then I say, ‘Alright I have to go back to school,’” Grannis said.

He says drivers in Temple have been nothing but supportive, telling him they can relate to his financial struggles.

“Most people say things like, ‘Oh, you know? I'm a retired teacher. My spouse is a teacher. I had a favorite teacher,' things like that,” Grannis said.

