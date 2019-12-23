Texas teenager admits to killing pregnant sister

Police say a Texas teenager has been charged with capital murder after confessing to killing his pregnant sister and leaving her body in an alley.

Police in The Colony say officers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb Sunday.

She was reported missing five days earlier.

Police say Eduardo Arevalo, 19, confessed to killing his sister over a “family conflict."

He allegedly killed her in their home on Dec. 16 and then drove her body somewhere outside the city where he felt it would not be found.

Police say Arevalo retrieved the corpse early Sunday.

