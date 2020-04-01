Texas twins separated by COVID-19 reunite—from a safe distance

Twin 7-year-old girls separated by COVID-19 have reunited, from a safe six-foot distance, across their sidewalk chalk art.

After days apart, twins JoJo and Caroline Griffis finally laid eyes on each other as Caroline showed off the sidewalk art she created at her grandmother's home. (Courtesy photo)

Caroline Griffis contracted coronavirus along with her father, Jud and grandmother, Marlene, after returning to Waco on March 11 following a ski trip to Crested Butte, Colo.

The three have been holed up together, recovering, at Marlene's home which happens to be right across the street from Caroline's house, where her twin sister JoJo, mother Haley and younger brother Rhett are living after they tested negative for the virus.

The girls have been Facetiming each other and even had an online class they shared on the computer for school, but after days of being apart finally laid eyes on each other as Caroline showed off the sidewalk art she created at her grandmother's home.

The girls didn't get close, but their encounter definitely made them happy.

"They kept saying, 'we can't hug- she had the virus,’” Haley Griffis said.

"I wish I would have filmed it."

Haley says being separated as a family has been difficult, especially for the twins who are not identical, but look so much alike most can't tell them apart and are generally attached at the hip.

"They are best friends," Haley said.

"They are very different in many ways but they really are the best of friends."

Haley said that the entire family, none of whom have been hospitalized, are doing well and she’s hopeful they can be reunited in the coming days.

Caroline never showed symptoms, which is one reason Haley is sharing their story.

"It just shows how quickly it can spread," Haley said.

Jud and his mother both experienced days of fever, coughs and body aches, but both are getting better, too.

"Caroline is starting to feel so much better and JoJo here is really, really excited that her twin sister is getting better and her dad too."

"Everyone is really improving and we are super thankful for all the love that we have received from our friends and family," she said.

