Texas woman celebrates 108th birthday during shutdown

At 108 years old Waco native Ruby Strange may not only be the oldest living person in the county, but one of the oldest in the state of Texas.

“I never thought I would live to be 108...it feels too old,” said Ruby with a smile.

Ruby was born in 1912. To put that in perspective, she was six when World War I came to an end, and the Spanish flu epidemic hit the U.S.

Ruby lives at Heartis Senior Living in Waco and because of the restrictions put on visitations to nursing homes and assisted living facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ruby couldn’t celebrate with her family this year.

“It caused me not to see my daughter and grandchildren,” said Ruby. “The virus is hard (for) everybody.”

The staff at Heartis made the most of a bad situation. They celebrated her birthday with a cake and her friends at the facility, and filmed it on facebook live for her family to see. But that may not be the only party ruby has this year. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara makes it a point to help ruby celebrate her birthday every year after she spent over 40 years working as a secretary with the sheriff’s department.

“I even remember the sheriff was a little boy when I first saw him,” said Ruby.

She was an amazing lady,” said McNamara. “She still is. We love her to death. And just stay tuned we are going to have this party as soon as things calm down a little bit. We are going to be planning one for 109 next year.”

