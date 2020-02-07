Texas zoo will name a rat or cockroach after your ex before feeding it to an animal

A zoo is offering people who are mad at their ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends a chance to get a little revenge on their former lovers.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its first “Cry Me A Cockroach” event for Valentine’s Day. Participants can pay $5 for a cockroach and $25 for a rat, and the animals will be offered to reptiles and birds on Feb. 14.

The zoo will stream the event on Facebook Live.

The deadline to submit a name is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. The names are submitted anonymously, and only first names will be displayed.

