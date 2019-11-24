Thanksgiving Week brings changes; messy at times

Getting ready for Thanksgiving week? Cooking for family coming to town? Traveling for the holiday?

Unfortunately, the weather pattern will be a messy one -- not only for Texas but across a good portion of the lower 48.

Breezy to gusty wind is expected to blow through the Brazos Valley Monday. This will be the nicest day of the week, although on the warm side for late November.

Your next cold front is slated to arrive Tuesday evening, into the early hours of Wednesday morning. This will bring the first chance of rain to a few rumbles of thunder back to the area this week as it pushes through. Rain totals are expected to be low. Most of the Brazos Valley could even miss out on this round of wet weather.

From the 80s to struggling for just 60° is the big story on Wednesday. Overcast skies and a chilly north-northeast wind will hold temperatures back as we pack up the car to hit the road or head to the store for those last-minute Thanksgiving Dinner items.

Backing up a bit: an area of low pressure located near Southern California through the first half of the week will hang to the west of the Lone Star State until Thursday & Friday. That will supply high and mid-level moisture to stream over the top of the cooler air that arrives mid-week.

Now back to Thanksgiving: not a washout, but it looks like it could be drippy at times. Cloudy skies, breezy east wind, and highs just touching 70° are in the works. While it is not expected to rain all day and overall totals should be low, patches of light rain and drizzle are not ruled out.

If you are out grabbing those early holiday shopping deals, you may have to run from the store to the car. Rain -- heavy at times -- along with thunderstorms could roam the Brazos Valley ahead of a stronger cold front. That front is currently scheduled to cross the area Saturday morning, clearing out the weekend for outdoor plans.

While the end of November looks messy, that cold front will bring back a chill to kick off the month of December.

Complete details and a look at Texas Thanksgiving travel conditions are included in the video above.