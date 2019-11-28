Thanksgiving day kicks off with BCS Turkey Trot

BCS marathon series held its 10th annual Turkey Trot Thursday at Baylor Scott & White Health.

More than 1,500 people signed up and came out to run a 5K, or participate in the one-mile fun run/walk.

It was a family affair, as adults, kids, and dogs made their way through the course. Those who participated received a t-shirt, along with drinks and snacks after the race.

Event organizer Chris Field says he is glad to see families coming out every year, adding this event to their list of holiday traditions.

“It’s fun that people have chosen to make this a part of their family tradition,” said Field. “So for us to see this many people out here, and to know that all the money raised goes to local children's charities, it's just a really sweet way to start the day.”

Money was raised through ticket sales to help support local charities, along with the Mercy Project.

