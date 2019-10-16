The 2019 Texas Mushroom Festival Preview in Madisonville

The 18th annual Texas Mushroom Festival is on Saturday, October 19 in downtown Madisonville.

According to the Texas Mushroom Festival, the festival includes the Shiitake 5k Run, a classic car show, a photo contest, live music, an art contest, Biergarten, a wine tasting, over 200 vendors, and some new features like Ag Alley, an area that will focus on agriculture in the county.

"We're going to have the Ag Alley, which will have many different booths,” said Texas Mushroom Festival President, Jill Barnes. “They [Ag Alley] are going to have lots of hands on activities, so that can include the kids and their families. We've got all of our regular vendors that will be out on the square with MARI [Madisonville Area Revitalization Initiative]. We are now going to have our taste of Texas tent as usual across from the Woodbine. We will have the combo tickets for beer and wine tasting this year, so we’ve brought that back."

In 2018 the Texas Mushroom Festival was temporarily suspended for seven days due to a lack of volunteers; however, the community rallied around the festival and helped bring it back that same year. In 2019, the effects of that effort can still be seen.

“This year it’s been a night and day difference,” said Texas Mushroom Festival, Social Media Chairman, Kiefer likens. “We haven't had any fluxes in people wanting to leave or not or anything like that. But we have a lot younger new faces coming in to take over some of the leadership positions, so there is a lot of cool things coming in that are going to change in years to come and also a few changes this year as well.”

Admission and parking to the Texas Mushroom Festival is free, but if you plan to attend the Taste of Texas Event or the Gala Dinner tickets must be purchased separately.

