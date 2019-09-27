2019 Texas Reds Steak & Grape Festival Preview

Wine, brews, vendors, steak, and tunes! It’s time for the 13th annual Texas Reds Steak and Grape Festival in historic Downtown Bryan.

Texas Reds kicks off Friday night and runs through Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the biggest festival that happens in Downtown Bryan,” said Texas Reds Festival Director Katelyn Brown. “There’s not many opportunities outside of this festival to experience so many different wineries, so many different breweries, and so this is a great opportunity to come down and experience that. And I think it’s just a celebration of what this community is all about.”

One of the features of Texas Reds is the 2019 wine tent, which features 26 different Texas wineries. Representatives from each winery will have tastings for you to try. Multiple types of wines will be available throughout the wine tent, so you are sure to find something you’ll love. The wine tent will be open Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Another tent at this year’s festival is the beer tent, which features Texas craft beer. This year’s beer tent features 15 different Texas breweries with different craft brews. Alongside the wine tent, the beer tent will be open Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Steak is another big component of the Texas Reds Festival, and there are several different ways you can enjoy your steak. One option runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. J. Cody’s will be grilling on-site for the J. Cody’s Steak Dinner. This dinner will feature ribeye’s, famous J. Cody sides, cobbler, and tea.

Beyond steak, wine, and brews there will also be free concerts. On the KBTX Main stage, on September 27, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the Texas Unlimited Band will be playing, and then on September 28, Sunny Sweeney will open at 7:00 p.m. for headliner David Nail at 9:00 p.m.

For more details on everything Texas Reds, see our related links section.