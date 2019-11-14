2019 harvest underway at Royalty Pecan Farms

Pecan harvesting season is in full swing at Royalty Pecan Farms in Caldwell, Texas.

To celebrate the exciting season, Royalty Pecan Farms is hosting their Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.

“We are just offering the public an opportunity to see our farm and what we are capable of doing here,” said Royalty Pecans, Marketing & Sales Manager, Bobbie Wiesman. “We are offering tours and including a pecan picking event as well, so you can actually come out into the orchard and pick out pecans that are grown here by your own hand.”

The festival grounds are located behind the gift shop and feature orchard tours, pecan picking, and several vendors. Ticket prices will vary pending each activity. During the Harvest Festival, guests are encouraged to enjoy the beautiful property and 500 acres of pecans trees. According to the Royalty Pecan Farms website, visitors can bring their own camp chairs, blankets, lawn games, or kites.

Royalty Pecan Farms is a family-owned and operated working pecan farm located a mile from the Brazos River according to Wiesman. The farm features orchard tours on Saturdays, wine flights, private event opportunities, and a farm shop that features various pecan products.

Pecans are a very versatile nut. Even though a lot of people enjoy pecan pies and pralines during the holidays, the pecan can be used in a variety of dishes. Some of these varieties can be purchased at the Royalty Pecan farm shop online or instore. Additionally, to see other ways to cook with pecans, see the related links section for some pecan recipes provided by American Pecans.

According to American Pecans, the pecan is “heart-healthy with power-packed protein, this nutrient-dense nut boasts multiple health-promoting nutrients and bioactive compounds. The pecan has rightfully earned its reputation as a nutrition powerhouse.”

