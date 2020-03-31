The ABC’s of At Home Activities

Now that we are in our second week of shelter and place, KBTX has an activity challenge that we want to see you doing at home!

After consulting the websites the Local Adventurer, Smile if You’re Happy, and Child Fun, we have come up with a list of different activities for all ages that go with each letter of the alphabet.

Tag us on social media and show us what you are doing with each letter of the alphabet. If you think of something not on this list, go ahead and show us your idea, too!

Use the hashtag:

#ABCATHOME

#KBTXABC

Tag us:

Facebook: @kbtxmedia

Twitter: @KBTXNews

For the kids

With each of the 26 letters, we have incorporated a learning and fun activity.

A:

•Aerobics, Art, Astronomy, Audio Books, and Ab Workout.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Astronauts and Animal Masks.

B:

•Ballet or Barre, Bake, Backyard Baseball, BBQ, Breakfast in Bed,

Bingo, Bike, Board Games, Books, Brunch, Bubbles, Bubble Bath,

Bucket List, Burgers, and Burritos.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Bugs and Bubbles.

C:

•Cake, Candlelight Dinner, Candy, Card Games, Chili, Cheese,

Chess, Christmas, Club Sandwich, Clean, Cocktails, Coffee, College

Day, Cook Something New, Crafts, Crossword Puzzle, and Cupcakes

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Clouds and Crafts.

D:

•Dance, Darts, Desserts, Disney, DIY Project, Donate, Donuts,

Download the KBTX app, and Draw with Chalk.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Dinosaurs and Dress Up.

E:

•Eating Something Exotic, Education, Egg toss, and Exercise.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Experiment (Science) and

Elephants.

F:

•Facials, Fashion Show, Fiesta, Films, Fine Dining, Fishing, Fitness,

Flowers, Fondue, Football, French Food, and Fruit.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Flags and Fairies.

G:

•Game Night, Garden, Gelato, Goals, and Gyros.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Globe and Grow

Something.

H:

•Happy Hour, Healthy Meal, High Tea, and HIIT(High Intensity

Interval Training) Workout.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Horses and Hula Hoop.

I:

•Ice Cream, Inspiration/Idea Board, Indian Food, and Italian Dinner.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Ice and I Spy.

J:

•Jazz, Jigsaw Puzzle, Jog, Journal, Juggle, and Japanese Food.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Jungle and Jump Rope.

K:

•Karaoke, Kebabs, Key Lime Pie, Knit, and KBTX

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Kindness and Kites.

L:

•Learn Something New, Line Dance, Listen to Music, and Lobster.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Laws and Lemonade.

M:

•Mahjong, Magazine, Manicure, Magic Tricks, Meditation, and Movie

Night.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Measuring and Musical

Chairs.

N:

•New Restaurant (Takeout/Delivery), Nachos, Netflix, NFL, and

Noodles.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Nutrition and Noodle

Necklaces.

O:

•Opera, Outside, Organize, and Origami.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Opposites and Octopuses.

P:

•Paint, Pinterest, Playlist, Podcasts, Pizza, Ping Pong, Puzzles, and

Paper Airplanes.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Paint and Pizza Party.

Q:

•Quilt and Quiet Time

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Queen’s (& Kings) and

Quiet Game.

R:

•Read, Ramen, Remodel, and Roller Skate.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Rainbows and Rockets

S:

•Salsa Dance, Steak, Stargaze, Seafood, Spa Day, Swim, Slip’n

Slide, and S’mores.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Seasons and Sing.

T:

•Tacos, Tango, Theme Day/Night, Tie Dye, Trivia, Treat Your Self,

and Treasure Hunt.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Time and Tie Dye.

U:

•Unplug

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: USA and Unicorns.

V:

•Virtual Reality, Vegetables, Violin, and Videogames.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Vegetables and Volcanoes.

W:

•Waffles, Walk (at a safe social distance), Western Dancing, Wine

Tasting, Woodworking, Writing, Workout, Wash Car, and Watch the

Sunset.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Water and Watercolor.

X:

•Xbox

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: X-Ray and X Marks the

Spot (treasure hunt).

Y:

•Yoga and YouTube.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids: Yardstick and Yellow

Collage.

Z:

•Zoo, ZZZ’s, and Zumba.

oLearning and Fun Just for Kids:: Zoo animals and Virtual

Zoo Visit.

