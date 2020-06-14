Locals help celebrate U.S. Army's 245th birthday

The U.S. Army celebrated its 245th birthday on Sunday.

The Army’s recruiting center in College Station took part in the celebration by passing out cake in front of its center inside Post Oak Mall.

Paul Hopkins the station’s commander, is proud of the Army’s rich and extensive history as well as the fact that they’re able to share today with the people of Bryan-College Station.

“We’re the oldest branch in the military. We’ve actually been around since before the United States even gained its independence. So, we think it’s pretty special to be able to celebrate it with our community and to be able to give things and give back,” said Hopkins.