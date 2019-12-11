BCS Chamber of Commerce planning for the new year

The BCS Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the new year with a line up of events.

On January 9, the first business after hours is happening at Bryan-College Station Toyota from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is a great opportunity to meet new friends and network. The event is free and food will be provided.

One of the biggest and best events according to the Chamber is the Economic Outlook Conference. It happens on January 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It's a great way to meet elected officials and get an outlook on what's happening economically in the next year.

