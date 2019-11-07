The BCS MPO has a plan for traffic, and they need your opinion on it

The BCS Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed a plan for transportation in the Bryan-College Station area. Access the full plan here.

Now, MPO authorities want to hear from you.

Public comment is open now through Dec. 2. You can comment online by clicking here.

Furthermore, two public meetings have also been scheduled to accept public comment:

- November 13, 5 -7 p.m., at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1601 Graham Road, College Station

- November 20, 5 – 7 p.m., at the Bryan City Council Chambers, 300 South Texas Avenue, Bryan

For a conversation with BCS MPO executive director Dan Rudge and a summary on the transportation plan, see the video player above.

