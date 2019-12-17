The Best Christmas Lights in College Station

What are the holidays without traveling around the neighbors to view the Christmas lights?

In College Station, countless homes adorn their homes with decorations from lights to cut-outs to blow up Santa’s, to candy canes to reindeer and much more.

Three houses, in particular, took their decorations to the next level when it came to decorations this year.

-Woodland Ridge Court

Ron Price, homeowner at Woodland Ridge Court has made decorating the house for the holidays a tradition in his family, but it was first something he did with his dad, according to Price. For the past three years, the Price family’s home Christmas decorations have been synced up to music, which can be listed inside the comfort of your vehicle when you tune to a certain radio station.

According to Price, the Christmas spirit is the motivation behind the design.

“It’s just something we really enjoy,” said Ron Price. “We like to share the Christmas spirit with the community and all of our family and friends. It’s just something that everyone likes to come out and see, and just enjoy the holiday and spend time as a family, which we love doing.”

-Blue Jay Court

Homeowner Gary Ives first started decorating his home for his son. “It is amazing how things will fit together,” said Gary Ives. Ives currently already has an expansive display already installed at his home; however, according to Ives’ he is only 50% done with his decorations and plans to keep adding more. He encourages visitors to come to check on the continual growth of his Christmas décor.

Beyond checking out the Christmas decorations, Ives is also collecting donations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank at his home. “Starting in the late fall, people just drive to check on what progress I’m making on the display. And a time came where I thought, knowing other people do it, what a wonderful thing to do was to collect for Brazos Valley Food Bank.” Dry or canned good donations can be left in the covered barrel in the front lawn, and donations will be accepted till January 1.

Also on Christmas Eve, a special visitor will be making a stop on Blue Jay Court. Starting at 6:00 p.m. until the last car, Santa Claus will be making a special stop greeting visitors.

-Dayton Court

According to Lights on Dayton homeowner, Tim St. Martin, his first attempt with Christmas lights was not successful and did not even stay fully lit.

Since then he has created an incredible, one of a kind musical display that has been seen worldwide because of his adaptation of The Aggie War Hymn in his Christmas display.

This holiday season St. Martin has 15 different songs with accompanying displays.

“My Christmas light show is a completely animated Christmas light show,” said St. Martin. “That means I have props in my yard that I have synced to music and I’ve spent about 40 to 80 hours per song putting these songs on the house and making it what it is.”

“You can expect a wide range of music when you come out here. I like to play the music that appeals to everyone, whether it’s upbeat, hard rock, or dubstep, or Pentatonix.” When you visit the home, to get the full effect like many musical houses, you just have to tune to the appropriate radio station.

Looking to have a similar display at your home next holiday season? You will not be able to find this particular display in any store. St. Martin spent about a year learning all the elements from tech to welding to fabrication, and he created the whole entire display himself.

Beyond these three homes, countless other well-decorated houses can be seen across the entire Brazos Valley at the 12 Nights of Lights webpage or at the Best Lights of The Brazos Facebook Page in the related links section.