The Big Event resident sign-up now open

Texas A&M's student ran organization, The Big Event, is approaching its 34th annual community affair.

Every year, around 20,000 students are sent out to the community to perform odd jobs for local residents.

The students will gather on Mar. 28 to do things from yard work to painting houses.

The organization performs these tasks to say thank you to the community and is entirely free of charge.

Residents' sign-ups are open, and you can either click on the website in the related links section or call their office at 9798459618.

The Big Event Operations Executive Daniel Shaunessy said if you want a job done, you should probably sign up before Feb. 1.

"I just suggest that you start doing that pretty soon because we have about 1,200 signed up already," said Shaunessy. "It comes on a first-come, first-serve basis."