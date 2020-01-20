The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show debuts full line up

4-H and FFA students in Brazos County are getting ready for the 64th Annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

The events kick off on March 21 with the Queen's Dance where the queen of this year's show will be crowned. The events, which will continue through March 28, include the commercial steer premium sale, the market rabbit show, and the market turkey show.

A special edition show will be on March 27 where special needs kids around the county will be paired up with a livestock animal so they can experience what it feels like to care for livestock.

No tickets are needed to attend the show. For the full schedule and more information you can visit their website.