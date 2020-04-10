Second round of community relief fund recipients announced

The United Way of the Brazos Valley announced its second group of recipients for the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

More than $222,000 will be given out to four nonprofits and 17 local businesses.

The community relief fund was announced three weeks ago and has since granted a total of $432,700 to eight nonprofits and 31 small businesses. Out of the funds rewarded so far, $100,510 are from the City of Bryan's match.

There will still be at least one more phase of recipients announced, that will help businesses and nonprofits.

Included in this group of nonprofit recipients are the following:

• Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

• Bridge Ministry of Burton Texas

• Faith Mission and Help Center, Inc.

• St. Vincent de Paul Society of Bryan-College Station

Included in this group of local business recipients are the following:

• 4.0 Cuts Barber Salon

• 7F Lodge and Events

• Adult & Teen Challenge

• And Sew On

• Awards & More

• Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques

• Briarcrest Cleaners

• Carney's Pub

• Downtown Uncorked

• Global Event Group

• Hallmark Cleaners

• Kolache Rolf's Bakery

• Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse

• Mallet Brothers

• Screened Images

• Sweet Paris Creperie & Café

• Witt's End

If you want to learn more, you can visit the link in the related links section.