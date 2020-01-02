Brazos County welcomed ten babies on New Year's Day

The first baby to enter the world in the Brazos Valley was a baby girl born at 12:28 a.m. at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

Her parents were unable to do an interview, but we're told she was a beautiful baby girl.

For another new parent, Marisa Kiel, there was no better way to enter 2020.

"I've been looking forward to this for probably two years," said Kiel. "I was trying to have a baby, and it took us several months."

Marisa Kiel and Humberto Thaiboy welcome Marianna Athena Thaiboy-Kiel at 3:02 p.m.

"I was so in the moment that I didn't even realize it was New Year's," Kiel said. "But then when I realized she was born on New Year's Day, I was so excited."

The first baby born at Baylor Scott & White in College Station was at 2:30 p.m. Her name is Alijawharah BinRadhyan. In English, it translates to Jewell.

"We're so excited, we love her already," said her dad, Fahad BinRadhyan.

Fahad and Rawan BinRadhyan knew exactly what day their baby was going to be born.

"Yeah, we planned it," he said.

Alijawharah was due two days before New Year's, but they were hoping for a 2020 baby.

"It's a new feeling; we are so excited," said BinRadhyan. "And we are nervous a little bit."

While most people are setting personal New Year's resolutions, these parents are hoping for much more.

"I just want to make sure she has everything to be successful in her first year of life," said Kiel.