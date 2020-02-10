The Bryan Animal Center 2019 year in review adoption numbers

The Bryan Animal Center had pets come in and out of their doors in 2019, but on Monday, we found out how they did throughout the year.

The shelter's fiscal year is from October to September, so they began tracking data for 2020 back in September.

"The year went really well, we had a lot of adoptions, and we have great partnerships with the Blinn and Texas A&M veterinary programs," said The Bryan Animal Services Supervisor, Ashley Rodriguez.

In 2019, the shelter had 850 adoptions, which is the same amount that they had in 2018.

Rodriguez said they returned 296 pets to their homes in 2019 and 334 in 2018.

"We're averaging about 900-1,000 spay and neuters every fiscal year," said Rodriguez.

She said they don't track the average stay of an animal because there is not an expiration date on how long an animal can stay.

"We also track our return to owners in the field, so what that means is all of our animal control officers come back and give us the number of animals they return in the field," said Rodriguez.

This means these animals are returned to their owners without ever having to go through the shelter.

In 2019, they returned 699 animals in the field and 762 in 2018.

"We just kind of help people realize that our animals are really important, and their health is very important, and at the end of the day, we're here to help them not only get their pets back but help them find a forever home," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said their goal for 2020 is to get more animals adopted and to continue to educate the public.