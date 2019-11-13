'The Burning Desire' documentary available now on 12thMan.com

"The Burning Desire", the inspirational original documentary produced by Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions, has been re-released on 12thMan.com and is available for viewing now to honor the 20th year remembrance of the Bonfire tragedy at Texas A&M University.

The 2009 documentary chronicles the dramatic events on the Texas A&M campus in November 1999 when the Aggie Bonfire collapsed, killing 12 students and injuring several others, and how the rivalry football game days later with the Texas Longhorns became an emotional focal point for all affected.

The Burning Desire received three Telly Awards, which honor the very best in video, film, and cable television productions. The documentary received a Silver Telly, the highest honor, in the category of Editing and another Silver Telly in the category of Copywriting. The overall documentary was also awarded a Bronze Telly to recognize excellence as a creative work.

The 68-minute documentary also received one of the prestigious Gold REMI awards in its feature Film and Video Documentary category at the Houston WorldFest Film Festival.

12th Man Productions is the television production arm of the Athletics Department at Texas A&M University and the documentary was a first-of-its-kind project for the group.